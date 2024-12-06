NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Lakers Picks for December 6 Published 12:39 am Friday, December 6, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) are favored (-4.5) to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

Want to gain an edge on Friday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Lakers Best Bets

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 10-13-0.

Los Angeles’ record against the spread is 8-14-0.

As a 4.5-point favorite or greater, the Hawks have two wins ATS (2-6).

The Lakers have won once ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Pick OU:

Under (231.5)





Hawks games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 231.5 points 16 times.

The Lakers have played nine games this season that ended with a combined score over 231.5 points.

The average total in Atlanta’s outings this year is 233.7, 2.2 more than this matchup’s over/under.

The average over/under for Los Angeles’ matchups this season is 227.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Lakers are the NBA’s 17th-highest scoring team this season compared to the fifth-ranked Hawks.

The Lakers have surrendered the 18th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Hawks have given up the 29th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-185)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

The Lakers have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win one time (12.5%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 5-2 when it’s favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Los Angeles has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

