How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

Published 5:58 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

The Saturday college basketball slate includes four games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 7 Maryland Terrapins at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 6 USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 22 Louisville Cardinals at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 7

Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 8

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 8

Print Article

SportsPlus