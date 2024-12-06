How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7
Published 8:54 pm Friday, December 6, 2024
The Saturday college basketball slate includes eight games with a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Butler Bulldogs at No. 17 Houston Cougars
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Lindenwood Lions at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Alcorn State Braves at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
San Diego Toreros at No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MW Network
No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
