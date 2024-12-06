How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

Published 8:54 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

The Saturday college basketball slate includes eight games with a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Tech Hokies

Butler Bulldogs at No. 17 Houston Cougars

Lindenwood Lions at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alcorn State Braves at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

San Diego Toreros at No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: MW Network

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 7

Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 7

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 8

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 8

Print Article

SportsPlus