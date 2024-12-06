How to Watch the Hawks vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6 Published 12:54 am Friday, December 6, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE

SportsNet LA, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Lakers’ opponents have hit.

Atlanta is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 27th.

The Hawks score 116.6 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 115.7 the Lakers give up.

Atlanta has a 10-5 record when putting up more than 115.7 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Los Angeles is 9-2 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 24th.

The Lakers’ 111.5 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 118.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 118.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 117.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

Atlanta is allowing 118.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 118.3.

The Hawks are averaging 12.0 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 1.4% points worse than they’re averaging on the road (12.5, 34.9%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Lakers are putting up more points at home (116.8 per game) than on the road (107.0). And they are giving up less at home (114.3) than away (116.9).

Los Angeles allows 114.3 points per game at home, and 116.9 on the road.

The Lakers average 2.6 more assists per game at home (27.9) than on the road (25.3).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Questionable Achilles

Lakers Injuries