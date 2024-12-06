How to Watch the Hawks vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published 12:54 am Friday, December 6, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena.
Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Lakers’ opponents have hit.
- Atlanta is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 27th.
- The Hawks score 116.6 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 115.7 the Lakers give up.
- Atlanta has a 10-5 record when putting up more than 115.7 points.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Los Angeles is 9-2 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 24th.
- The Lakers’ 111.5 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 118.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 118.4 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up 117.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- Atlanta is allowing 118.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 118.3.
- The Hawks are averaging 12.0 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 1.4% points worse than they’re averaging on the road (12.5, 34.9%).
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Lakers are putting up more points at home (116.8 per game) than on the road (107.0). And they are giving up less at home (114.3) than away (116.9).
- Los Angeles allows 114.3 points per game at home, and 116.9 on the road.
- The Lakers average 2.6 more assists per game at home (27.9) than on the road (25.3).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Christian Wood
|Out
|Knee
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
|Bronny James
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Hamstring
|Austin Reaves
|Out
|Pelvis
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jaxson Hayes
|Out
|Ankle
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Knee