December 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule today, the Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings square off at Crypto.com Arena.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch December 7 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Philadelphia Flyers @ Boston Bruins 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Buffalo Sabres 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Chicago Blackhawks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Florida Panthers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Los Angeles Kings 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Edmonton Oilers 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.