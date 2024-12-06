December 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:23 am Friday, December 6, 2024
There are several strong matchups on Friday’s NHL schedule, including the Washington Capitals playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
You can find info on how to watch Friday’s NHL action right here.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch December 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Vancouver Canucks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.