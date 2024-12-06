Bruce Ayers announces the release of second novel Published 9:27 am Friday, December 6, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Long time educator and community activist Dr. Bruce Ayers recently announced the release of his second novel, “A Christmas Dilemma.”

A psychological thriller, this is Ayers’ second book involving fictional Harlan County, Kentucky, sheriff Al Whitaker. This story focuses on an undercover Army Ranger who returns home to stop a terrorist’s attack in eastern Kentucky, where he lived growing up.

“At its core, this is the story about self-discovery in two young men, both sons of the Middle East, who represent ideologies that are diametrically opposed,” said Ayers. “It is a story as old as history itself and as recent as the current conflict in that troubled region.”

Once the FBI, Homeland Security, and even an aged consultant from Britain’s MI5 get involved, the story follows a roller coaster ride of emotions, escapes, and prayer—all leading to a thrilling and unexpected ending.

While set primarily in Harlan and Bell counties in southeast Kentucky, as was true in the first novel, “Foreign Blood,” action also takes place in several other locations with pivotal scenes from “A Christmas Dilemma” taking place and around Kandahar, Afghanistan when U.S. and NATO forces were active in the region.

Ayers is a retired community college president from southeast Kentucky who served in higher education for over 45 years. His respect for Appalachia and the people who live there is evident throughout the novel.

At 81, he remains involved in the community and region, serving on the boards of several organizations and remaining active in his church, where he is a deacon. He and his wife, Barbara, have been married for 60 years and have two grown sons.

“A Christmas Dilemma” is published by LifeRich Publishing and is available on-line at the publisher’s bookstore: www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855728-a-christmas-dilemma as well as on Amazon.