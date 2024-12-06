Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jaguars Game – Week 14 Published 1:37 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-9) host a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) squad on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium (and best bets are available). The Jaguars have lost five games in a row.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Jaguars Matchup Info

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.4 points of each other.

Looking at this game’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 65.5%.

The Titans have won one of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Tennessee has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

The Jaguars have been listed as the underdog eight times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

Jacksonville has been at least a +155 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jaguars (+3.5)

Jaguars (+3.5) The Titans have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-10-0).

Tennessee has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 3.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Jaguars have gone 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when an underdog by 3.5 points or more, Jacksonville is 6-2 against the spread.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)

Over (40) The two teams average a combined 2.6 fewer points per game, 37.4 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s over/under of 40 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 16.0 more points per game, 56 (including the postseason), than this matchup’s over/under of 40 points.

Games involving the Titans have gone over in seven of their 12 games with a set total (58.3%).

In the Jaguars’ 12 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (58.3%).

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.