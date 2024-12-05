Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5? Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

In the upcoming tilt against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jonathan Marchessault to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canadiens?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in five of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.