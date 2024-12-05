Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5? Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Can we anticipate Gustav Nyquist finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.4%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 0 1 16:42 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:46 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

