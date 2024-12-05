Will Adam Wilsby Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5?

Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive



For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Wilsby a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Adam Wilsby score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilsby stats and insights

  • Wilsby is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Wilsby has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

