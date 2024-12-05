Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, December 6 Published 8:28 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature a ranked squad. That matchup is the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Northwestern Wildcats. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 75, Northwestern 69

Illinois 75, Northwestern 69 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 6.2 points

Illinois by 6.2 points Pick ATS: Illinois (-3.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Northwestern-Illinois spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.