Titans vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 14 Published 3:39 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) visit the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium and will look to stop a five-game losing streak. Here are our same-game parlay recommendations for you to consider.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Jaguars Spread

Spread: Titans -3.5 (-102), Jaguars +3.5 (-120)

Titans -3.5 (-102), Jaguars +3.5 (-120) Computer Pick: Jaguars

Jaguars The Titans have covered the spread two times this season (2-10-0).

Tennessee has not covered the spread (0-1) when it is at least a 3.5-point favorite.

The Jaguars have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

In games this year when an underdog by 3.5 points or more, Jacksonville has gone 6-2 against the spread.

Titans vs. Jaguars Total

Total: 39.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

39.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over The Titans have combined with their opponent and eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of their contests this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

Jaguars games this year have gone over the total in seven of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

These teams average 37.4 points per game combined, 2.1 less than this game’s total.

Opponents of these two teams average 56 points per game combined, 16.5 more points than this contest’s total.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +162, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -215

+162, -215 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game hitting the over on the total and Levis going over his TD prop nets $89.06 on a $10 bet .

. If you pick the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his passing touchdow prop, a parlay earns $89.06 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Jaguars to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his TD prop bet earns $81.70 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Jaguars to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis hitting the over on his touchdown prop nets $81.70 on a $10 bet.

Email newsletter signup

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.