Titans vs. Jaguars Player Props & Odds – Week 14

One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Check out player props for the Titans’ and Jaguars’ biggest contributors in this matchup.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Will Levis 209.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mac Jones 199.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

