Titans vs. Jaguars: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 14 Published 1:45 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) take a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under has been set at 39.5.

The Titans’ betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Jaguars.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Tennessee has covered the spread only twice in 12 contests this season.

The Titans have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Tennessee’s 12 games with a set total.

Jacksonville has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

The Jaguars have an ATS record of 6-2 as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Of 12 Jacksonville games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

