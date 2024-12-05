Titans vs. Jaguars: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 14
Published 1:45 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) take a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under has been set at 39.5.
The Titans’ betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Jaguars.
Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Titans (-3.5)
|39.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Titans (-3.5)
|39.5
|-174
|+146
|Bet365
|Titans (-3.5)
|39.5
|-180
|+150
Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- Tennessee has covered the spread only twice in 12 contests this season.
- The Titans have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of Tennessee’s 12 games with a set total.
- Jacksonville has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.
- The Jaguars have an ATS record of 6-2 as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- Of 12 Jacksonville games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.
