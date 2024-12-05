Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play at Bell Centre on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:04 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has 13 points overall, having at least one point in 10 different games.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.
- He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
- In 10 of the 26 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has put up a point in 10 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
- The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
