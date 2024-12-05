Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play at Bell Centre on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:04 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has 13 points overall, having at least one point in 10 different games.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

In 10 of the 26 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has put up a point in 10 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.

The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.