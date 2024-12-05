Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5

Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play at Bell Centre on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:04 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 13 points overall, having at least one point in 10 different games.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.
  • He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
  • In 10 of the 26 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in 10 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
  • The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
  • The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
13 Points 0
7 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

