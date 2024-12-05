Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play at Bell Centre on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 19:29 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 13 games, with 14 points in total.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.
- In 13 of the 26 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 26 games, he has 14 points, with one multi-point game.
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens have given up 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -23, the team is 31st in the league.
- The Canadiens have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|14
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
