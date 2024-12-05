Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play at Bell Centre on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 19:29 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 13 games, with 14 points in total.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

In 13 of the 26 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 26 games, he has 14 points, with one multi-point game.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens have given up 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -23, the team is 31st in the league.

The Canadiens have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.