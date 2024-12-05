Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Roman Josi, play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Josi’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 25:34 per game on the ice.

Josi has picked up at least one point in 15 games, with 23 points in total.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.

In 15 of the 26 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

