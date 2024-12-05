Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5

Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Roman Josi, play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Josi’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 25:34 per game on the ice.
  • Josi has picked up at least one point in 15 games, with 23 points in total.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.
  • In 15 of the 26 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
  • The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
23 Points 0
7 Goals 0
16 Assists 0

