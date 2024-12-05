Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Roman Josi, play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Josi’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 25:34 per game on the ice.
- Josi has picked up at least one point in 15 games, with 23 points in total.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.
- In 15 of the 26 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has put up a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
- The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|23
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|0
