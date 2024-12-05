NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 6
Published 10:31 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024
The outings in a Friday NBA lineup sure to please include the Minnesota Timberwolves squaring off against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Ready to dive in the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s break down them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 6
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -2.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 210.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (213.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Celtics -7.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Hawks -4.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -3.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 247.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
