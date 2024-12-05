Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 11 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (12-11), on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (13-8). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Favorite: –

Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Knicks Hawks 118 Points Avg. 116.6 111.2 Points Allowed Avg. 118.4 49.7% Field Goal % 46.4% 39.5% Three Point % 34.2%

Knicks’ Top Players

Jalen Brunson’s statline this season includes 25.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns is responsible for 25.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Brunson is the top active three-point shooter for the Knicks, knocking down 2.5 per game.

New York’s blocks tend to come from OG Anunoby, who collects one per game. Josh Hart is a primary source of steals for New York, averaging 1.4 steals a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 20.7 points per game and 12 assists per game to go with 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela has per-game averages of 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds this season.

Young hits 2.5 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Jalen Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive performance.

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/1 Pelicans W 118-85 Home -12.5 12/3 Magic W 121-106 Home -4.5 12/5 Hornets – Home – 12/7 Pistons – Home – 12/9 Raptors – Away – 12/11 Hawks – Home – 12/19 Timberwolves – Away – 12/21 Pelicans – Away – 12/23 Raptors – Home – 12/25 Spurs – Home – 12/27 Magic – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/30 Hornets W 107-104 Away -5.5 12/2 Pelicans W 124-112 Home -9.5 12/4 Bucks W 119-104 Away +4.5 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/11 Knicks – Away – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home –

