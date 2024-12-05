Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 11
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (12-11), on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (13-8). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Knicks
|Hawks
|118
|Points Avg.
|116.6
|111.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.4
|49.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|39.5%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Knicks’ Top Players
- Jalen Brunson’s statline this season includes 25.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Knicks.
- Karl-Anthony Towns is responsible for 25.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
- Brunson is the top active three-point shooter for the Knicks, knocking down 2.5 per game.
- New York’s blocks tend to come from OG Anunoby, who collects one per game. Josh Hart is a primary source of steals for New York, averaging 1.4 steals a contest.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 20.7 points per game and 12 assists per game to go with 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Clint Capela has per-game averages of 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds this season.
- Young hits 2.5 treys per game.
- Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Jalen Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive performance.
Knicks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/1
|Pelicans
|W 118-85
|Home
|-12.5
|12/3
|Magic
|W 121-106
|Home
|-4.5
|12/5
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|12/9
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|12/11
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/25
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Knicks or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/30
|Hornets
|W 107-104
|Away
|-5.5
|12/2
|Pelicans
|W 124-112
|Home
|-9.5
|12/4
|Bucks
|W 119-104
|Away
|+4.5
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/11
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.