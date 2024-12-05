Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 11

Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (12-11), on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (13-8). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Favorite:

Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Knicks Hawks
118 Points Avg. 116.6
111.2 Points Allowed Avg. 118.4
49.7% Field Goal % 46.4%
39.5% Three Point % 34.2%

Knicks’ Top Players

  • Jalen Brunson’s statline this season includes 25.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Knicks.
  • Karl-Anthony Towns is responsible for 25.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
  • Brunson is the top active three-point shooter for the Knicks, knocking down 2.5 per game.
  • New York’s blocks tend to come from OG Anunoby, who collects one per game. Josh Hart is a primary source of steals for New York, averaging 1.4 steals a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 20.7 points per game and 12 assists per game to go with 3.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Clint Capela has per-game averages of 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds this season.
  • Young hits 2.5 treys per game.
  • Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Jalen Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive performance.

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/1 Pelicans W 118-85 Home -12.5
12/3 Magic W 121-106 Home -4.5
12/5 Hornets Home
12/7 Pistons Home
12/9 Raptors Away
12/11 Hawks Home
12/19 Timberwolves Away
12/21 Pelicans Away
12/23 Raptors Home
12/25 Spurs Home
12/27 Magic Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/30 Hornets W 107-104 Away -5.5
12/2 Pelicans W 124-112 Home -9.5
12/4 Bucks W 119-104 Away +4.5
12/6 Lakers Home
12/8 Nuggets Home
12/11 Knicks Away
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home

