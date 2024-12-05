Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 26 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -9, and is averaging 17:45 on the ice.

Marchessault has 13 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 10 different games.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 26 opportunities).

In 26 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

The Canadiens are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

