Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 26 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -9, and is averaging 17:45 on the ice.
- Marchessault has 13 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 10 different games.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 26 opportunities).
- In 26 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
- The Canadiens are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
