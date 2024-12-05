How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 6

Published 5:58 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, December 6

Only one top-25 game is on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the East Tennessee State Buccaneers squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.

Today’s Top 25 Games

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers

