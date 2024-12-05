How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, December 6 Published 8:54 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Friday college basketball schedule includes one game with a ranked team in action. That matchup? The the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Northwestern Wildcats.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.