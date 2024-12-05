How to Watch the NBA Today, December 6
Published 11:31 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Minnesota Timberwolves against the Golden State Warriors is one of seven compelling options on today’s NBA schedule.
We’ve got everything you need regarding how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 6
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
