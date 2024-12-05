How to Pick the Predators vs. Canadiens Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 5
Published 12:50 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
The game between the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.
Predators vs. Canadiens Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Thursday’s over/under of 6 goals 10 times this season.
- A total of 15 of Montreal’s games have ended with more than 6 goals this season.
- The Predators score 2.31 goals per game, compared to the Canadiens’ average of 2.8, adding up to 0.9 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.
- This game’s over/under is 0.9 less than the 6.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -139
- In the 16 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 7-9 in those games.
- Nashville is 5-6 (victorious in 45.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter.
- The Predators have a 58.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.
Canadiens Moneyline: +117
- In 24 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Montreal has secured the upset eight times.
- The Canadiens have six wins in games when their moneyline odds are +117 or longer (in 21 such games).
- Montreal has a 46.1% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline odds).
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Montreal 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- With seven goals and 16 assists this season, Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (23 points).
- Having scored nine goals and adding eight assists, Filip Forsberg is a strong contributor for Nashville through 26 games.
- Ryan O’Reilly has created 14 points for Nashville in 26 games this season, netting a goal on 12.8% of his shots and putting up five goals and nine assists.
- As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 6 wins and 11 losses this season while allowing 57 goals with 578 saves.
Canadiens Points Leaders
- Nicholas Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his team with 26 points (one per game). He has totaled 10 goals and 16 assists in 25 games (playing 19:48 per game).
- Cole Caufield’s 23 points this season, including 16 goals and seven assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Montreal.
- Michael Matheson has scored two goals and contributed 13 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 15.
- Samuel Montembeault’s record stands at 7-10-2 on the season, giving up 49 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 448 saves with a .901 save percentage (35th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|L 3-2
|Home
|-119
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|L 3-2
|Away
|+122
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|L 3-2
|Away
|+118
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|-139
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|–
|Away
|–
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
Canadiens’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/30/2024
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Away
|+157
|12/1/2024
|Bruins
|L 6-3
|Away
|+213
|12/3/2024
|Islanders
|W 2-1
|Home
|+113
|12/5/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+117
|12/7/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
|12/9/2024
|Ducks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/12/2024
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Montreal Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Venue: Bell Centre
