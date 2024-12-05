How to Pick the Predators vs. Canadiens Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 5 Published 12:50 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Predators vs. Canadiens Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Thursday’s over/under of 6 goals 10 times this season.

A total of 15 of Montreal’s games have ended with more than 6 goals this season.

The Predators score 2.31 goals per game, compared to the Canadiens’ average of 2.8, adding up to 0.9 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.

This game’s over/under is 0.9 less than the 6.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -139

In the 16 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 7-9 in those games.

Nashville is 5-6 (victorious in 45.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter.

The Predators have a 58.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Canadiens Moneyline: +117

In 24 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Montreal has secured the upset eight times.

The Canadiens have six wins in games when their moneyline odds are +117 or longer (in 21 such games).

Montreal has a 46.1% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Montreal 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

With seven goals and 16 assists this season, Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (23 points).

Having scored nine goals and adding eight assists, Filip Forsberg is a strong contributor for Nashville through 26 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has created 14 points for Nashville in 26 games this season, netting a goal on 12.8% of his shots and putting up five goals and nine assists.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 6 wins and 11 losses this season while allowing 57 goals with 578 saves.

Canadiens Points Leaders

Nicholas Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his team with 26 points (one per game). He has totaled 10 goals and 16 assists in 25 games (playing 19:48 per game).

Cole Caufield’s 23 points this season, including 16 goals and seven assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Montreal.

Michael Matheson has scored two goals and contributed 13 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 15.

Samuel Montembeault’s record stands at 7-10-2 on the season, giving up 49 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 448 saves with a .901 save percentage (35th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119 11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away -139 12/7/2024 Senators – Away – 12/10/2024 Flames – Home – 12/12/2024 Stars – Away –

Canadiens’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/30/2024 Rangers L 4-3 Away +157 12/1/2024 Bruins L 6-3 Away +213 12/3/2024 Islanders W 2-1 Home +113 12/5/2024 Predators – Home +117 12/7/2024 Capitals – Home – 12/9/2024 Ducks – Home – 12/12/2024 Penguins – Home –

Nashville vs. Montreal Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

