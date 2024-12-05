How to Pick the Predators vs. Canadiens Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 5

Published 12:50 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Canadiens Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 5

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Predators vs. Canadiens Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Thursday’s over/under of 6 goals 10 times this season.
  • A total of 15 of Montreal’s games have ended with more than 6 goals this season.
  • The Predators score 2.31 goals per game, compared to the Canadiens’ average of 2.8, adding up to 0.9 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.
  • This game’s over/under is 0.9 less than the 6.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -139

  • In the 16 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 7-9 in those games.
  • Nashville is 5-6 (victorious in 45.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter.
  • The Predators have a 58.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Canadiens Moneyline: +117

  • In 24 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Montreal has secured the upset eight times.
  • The Canadiens have six wins in games when their moneyline odds are +117 or longer (in 21 such games).
  • Montreal has a 46.1% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Montreal 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • With seven goals and 16 assists this season, Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (23 points).
  • Having scored nine goals and adding eight assists, Filip Forsberg is a strong contributor for Nashville through 26 games.
  • Ryan O’Reilly has created 14 points for Nashville in 26 games this season, netting a goal on 12.8% of his shots and putting up five goals and nine assists.
  • As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 6 wins and 11 losses this season while allowing 57 goals with 578 saves.

Canadiens Points Leaders

  • Nicholas Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his team with 26 points (one per game). He has totaled 10 goals and 16 assists in 25 games (playing 19:48 per game).
  • Cole Caufield’s 23 points this season, including 16 goals and seven assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Montreal.
  • Michael Matheson has scored two goals and contributed 13 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 15.
  • Samuel Montembeault’s record stands at 7-10-2 on the season, giving up 49 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 448 saves with a .901 save percentage (35th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119
11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122
12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118
12/5/2024 Canadiens Away -139
12/7/2024 Senators Away
12/10/2024 Flames Home
12/12/2024 Stars Away

Canadiens’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/30/2024 Rangers L 4-3 Away +157
12/1/2024 Bruins L 6-3 Away +213
12/3/2024 Islanders W 2-1 Home +113
12/5/2024 Predators Home +117
12/7/2024 Capitals Home
12/9/2024 Ducks Home
12/12/2024 Penguins Home

Nashville vs. Montreal Game Info

How to Pick the Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 4

How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 30

How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29

How to Pick the Predators vs. Flyers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 27

