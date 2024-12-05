Hawks vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 6 Published 10:18 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) are favored (-3.5) to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 117 – Lakers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 3.5)

Hawks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-3.8)

Hawks (-3.8) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Hawks (10-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 43.5% of the time, 7.1% more often than the Lakers (8-14-0) this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 2-6 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 65.2% of the time this season (15 out of 23). That’s more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (10 out of 22).

The Hawks have a .455 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-6) this season while the Lakers have a .125 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-7).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 118.4 points allowed per game, but their offense has provided a lift, putting up 116.6 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).

Atlanta ranks fifth-best in the NBA by pulling down 45.9 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 21st in the league (44.6 allowed per contest).

The Hawks have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking fourth-best in the NBA with 29.7 dimes per contest.

Atlanta is averaging 15.6 turnovers per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16 turnovers per contest (fourth-best).

The Hawks are 19th in the NBA with 12.3 three-pointers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 21st with a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense the Lakers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA (111.5 points per game). On defense they are 22nd (115.7 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Los Angeles is fourth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.3 per game). It is 16th in rebounds conceded (44 per game).

At 26.5 assists per game, the Lakers are 12th in the NBA.

Los Angeles is sixth in the league in turnovers per game (12.6) and 19th in turnovers forced (13.5).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

