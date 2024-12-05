Hawks vs. Lakers Injury Report Today – December 6 Published 6:39 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

As they get ready to meet the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on Friday, December 6 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (12-11) have just one player currently listed on the injury report. The Lakers’ injury report has six players on it.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

Last time out, the Hawks won on Wednesday 119-104 against the Bucks. Jalen Johnson scored a team-best 23 points for the Hawks in the win.

The Lakers’ most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 134-93 loss to the Heat. LeBron James scored 29 points in the Lakers’ loss, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bronny James SG Questionable Heel 0.7 0.2 0.3 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Questionable Groin 2 0.5 0.5 Austin Reaves SG Questionable Pelvis 16.7 3.5 4.8 Christian Wood PF Out Knee Jaxson Hayes C Out Ankle 6.4 4.5 0.8 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Knee

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.