Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Does a wager on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 26 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.

He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.4%.

He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).

In 26 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canadiens are allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in league play.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

The Canadiens are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

