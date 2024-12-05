Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5

Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist will be in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Does a wager on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 26 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.4%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).
  • In 26 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canadiens are allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in league play.
  • The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
  • The Canadiens are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
10 Points 0
6 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

