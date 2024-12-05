Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 26 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -9.

Forsberg has 17 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 14 different games.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).

Through 26 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.

The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

