Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 26 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -9.
- Forsberg has 17 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 14 different games.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).
- Through 26 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
- The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
