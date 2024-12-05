Drug arrests in Pathfork Published 8:28 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

A man and woman are facing charges including trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance after police went to a Pathfork residence to serve an indictment warrant.

Jennie Johnson, 47, of Pathfork, and Cody Jones, 31, of Pathfork, were arrested on Nov. 23, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a residence in the Pathfork community to serve a drug trafficking indictment warrant on Nov. 23. When the deputies arrived, a male ran from the residence, but deputies quickly apprehended the fleeing man. Drug paraphernalia and suspected controlled substances were located at the residence.

Johnson was charged with trafficking in legend drugs, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative), possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Jones was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• George Neal, 58, of Evarts, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on Nov. 24. He was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration. Neal was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Melissa Metcalf, 56, of Cumberland, was arrested on Nov. 23, by the Cumberland City Police Department. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia. Metcalf was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Shannon Watts, 47, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Nov. 23. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree burglary. Watts was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• James Cornett, 51, of Cumberland, was arrested on Nov. 23, by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving on a DUI suspended license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, and probation violation. Cornett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• April York, 46, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 21. She was charged with second-degree burglary. York was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

