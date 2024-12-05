DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 14 Published 2:22 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Before you build your Week 14 DFS lineups, check out our projections and salaries below to help you put together the best roster.

Week 14 Top Quarterback DFS Picks

Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $9,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 22.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 21.5 pts. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $8,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 21.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 21 pts. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Salary: $8,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 20.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 21.6 pts. Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.2 pts. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.1 pts. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $8,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 20 pts. Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.2 pts. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.4 pts. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.9 pts. Jared Goff (Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.7 pts. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $8,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.7 pts. Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.3 pts. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.3 pts. Will Levis (Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $6,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.7 pts. Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16 pts. Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.9 pts. Jameis Winston (Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.6 pts. Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.2 pts. Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.9 pts. Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants) | FanDuel Salary: $7,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.4 pts.

Week 14 Top Running Back DFS Picks

Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $10,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 23.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 21.4 pts. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants) | FanDuel Salary: $9,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 19.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.7 pts. Devon Achane (Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $8,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.9 pts. Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.6 pts. Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $8,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.6 pts. Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $8,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.7 pts. Bucky Irving (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.3 pts. Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15.8 pts. Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.6 pts. James Conner (Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.6 pts. Breece Hall (New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins) | FanDuel Salary: $8,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.9 pts. Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.9 pts. Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $8,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.4 pts. Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.9 pts. Rico Dowdle (Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.2 pts. James Cook (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $8,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.7 pts. Aaron Jones (Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $7,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.3 pts. David Montgomery (Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14 pts. Isaac Guerendo (San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3 pts. D’Andre Swift (Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.1 pts. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $6,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.3 pts. Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles) | FanDuel Salary: $7,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.4 pts. Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.6 pts. Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.9 pts. Travis Etienne (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $6,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.9 pts. Rachaad White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.7 pts. Alexander Mattison (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.3 pts. Gus Edwards (Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Salary: $6,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.8 pts. Jaylen Warren (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $5,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.5 pts. Tank Bigsby (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.1 pts. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.4 pts. Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4.8 pts. Ameer Abdullah (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.6 pts. Jerome Ford (Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.5 pts. Sincere McCormick (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.3 pts. Tyjae Spears (Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $5,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.9 pts. Zach Charbonnet (Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.9 pts. Ray Davis (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.1 pts. Jonathon Brooks (Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles) | FanDuel Salary: $5,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.3 pts. Devin Singletary (New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.9 pts.

Week 14 Top Wide Receiver DFS Picks

Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $9,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.1 pts. Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.7 pts. Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $8,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.8 pts. Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $9,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.3 pts. A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $9,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.5 pts. Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.3 pts. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $8,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.5 pts. CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $8,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.9 pts. Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $8,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.9 pts. Drake London (Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.6 pts. Malik Nabers (New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $8,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.2 pts. Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $8,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.8 pts. George Pickens (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.4 pts. Davante Adams (New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins) | FanDuel Salary: $7,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.1 pts. D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9 pts. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.1 pts. Jakobi Meyers (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.4 pts. D.J. Moore (Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.5 pts. Calvin Ridley (Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.8 pts. Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $6,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.2 pts. Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.2 pts. Garrett Wilson (New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.9 pts. Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $7,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.3 pts. Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.3 pts. Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.8 pts. DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.4 pts. Keenan Allen (Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.4 pts. Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $7,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.5 pts. Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $6,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9 pts. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.4 pts. Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10 pts. Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $5,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.2 pts. Darnell Mooney (Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $5,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.6 pts. Christian Watson (Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.4 pts. DeAndre Hopkins (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.2 pts. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7 pts. Amari Cooper (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.7 pts. Cedric Tillman (Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.3 pts. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5 pts. Rome Odunze (Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8 pts.

Week 14 Top Tight End DFS Picks

Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.5 pts. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.3 pts. Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.2 pts. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.2 pts. Jonnu Smith (Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $7,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.4 pts. T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.1 pts. David Njoku (Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.5 pts. Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.3 pts. Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $5,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4.9 pts. Cade Otton (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $5,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6 pts. Tucker Kraft (Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.7 pts. Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.9 pts. Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.4 pts. Will Dissly (Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.8 pts. Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.6 pts. Juwan Johnson (New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants) | FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.6 pts. Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.4 pts. Mike Gesicki (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4.5 pts. Dawson Knox (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $5,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 2.5 pts. Noah Gray (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.1 pts.

