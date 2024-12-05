Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens on December 5 Published 5:55 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

When the Nashville Predators meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Cole Caufield should be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 5

Thursday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-135)

Predators (-135) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 26 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 26 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 Jonathan Marchessault 26 5 8 13 Steven Stamkos 26 7 6 13 Canadiens Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nicholas Suzuki 25 10 16 26 Cole Caufield 25 16 7 23 Michael Matheson 23 2 13 15 Juraj Slafkovsky 22 2 12 14 Lane Hutson 25 0 14 14

Predators vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 60 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville ranks 24th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (82 total) in league play.

The Predators’ 20.25% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 17th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have scored 70 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 23rd in the NHL.

Montreal has allowed 3.7 goals per game, and 93 total, which ranks 29th among all NHL teams.

The Canadiens’ power-play conversion rate (21.52%) ranks 15th in the league.

