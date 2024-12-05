Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:12 per game on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 23 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in eight of his 26 games this season.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • The Canadiens have given up 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -23, the team is 31st in the league.
  • The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
8 Points 0
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

