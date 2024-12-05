Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:12 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 23 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in eight of his 26 games this season.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens have given up 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -23, the team is 31st in the league.

The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

