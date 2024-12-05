Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:12 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 23 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in eight of his 26 games this season.
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens have given up 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -23, the team is 31st in the league.
- The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
