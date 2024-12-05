Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, December 5
Published 5:20 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Saint Louis Billikens versus the San Francisco Dons is one of many strong options on Thursday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: San Francisco -8.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 16.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cal Poly +2.5 vs. UC Davis
- Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs at UC Davis Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Cal Poly by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UC Davis (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northwestern State +4.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Northwestern State by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Incarnate Word (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UT Rio Grande Valley -5.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: UT Rio Grande Valley by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State +16.5 vs. Lipscomb
- Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Lipscomb Bisons
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Lipscomb by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lipscomb (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: CSU Northridge -4.5 vs. UC Riverside
- Matchup: UC Riverside Highlanders at CSU Northridge Matadors
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: CSU Northridge by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: CSU Northridge (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne -6.5 vs. Detroit Mercy
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Detroit Mercy Titans
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Alabama State +5.5 vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Southern Miss by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southern Miss (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Penn State -1.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Penn State by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Penn State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: CSU Bakersfield +15.5 vs. UC Irvine
- Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at UC Irvine Anteaters
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: UC Irvine by 12.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UC Irvine (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
