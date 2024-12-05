Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, December 5

Published 5:20 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, December 5

The Saint Louis Billikens versus the San Francisco Dons is one of many strong options on Thursday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: San Francisco -8.5 vs. Saint Louis

  • Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens at San Francisco Dons
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: San Francisco by 16.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: San Francisco (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Cal Poly +2.5 vs. UC Davis

  • Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs at UC Davis Aggies
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: Cal Poly by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UC Davis (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Northwestern State +4.5 vs. Incarnate Word

  • Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Incarnate Word Cardinals
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: Northwestern State by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Incarnate Word (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: UT Rio Grande Valley -5.5 vs. SFA

  • Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: UT Rio Grande Valley by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State +16.5 vs. Lipscomb

  • Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Lipscomb Bisons
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: Lipscomb by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Lipscomb (-16.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: CSU Northridge -4.5 vs. UC Riverside

  • Matchup: UC Riverside Highlanders at CSU Northridge Matadors
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: CSU Northridge by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: CSU Northridge (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne -6.5 vs. Detroit Mercy

  • Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Detroit Mercy Titans
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Alabama State +5.5 vs. Southern Miss

  • Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: Southern Miss by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Southern Miss (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Penn State -1.5 vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: Penn State by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Penn State (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: CSU Bakersfield +15.5 vs. UC Irvine

  • Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at UC Irvine Anteaters
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 5
  • Computer Projection: UC Irvine by 12.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UC Irvine (-15.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

