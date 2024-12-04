Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4? Published 12:53 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

