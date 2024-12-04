Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4? Published 12:53 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

In the upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

