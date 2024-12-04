Will Fedor Svechkov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4? Published 12:53 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Fedor Svechkov find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Fedor Svechkov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechkov stats and insights

Svechkov has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Svechkov has zero points on the power play.

Svechkov’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

