Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

With Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season fast approaching, which players are the best bets to find the end zone this week? While Aaron Jones, at -155, has the best odds, there are a variety of anytime TD props to consider. In the article below, we spotlight the players from across the NFL who have this week’s most favorable odds.

Top Week 14 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Aaron Jones, Vikings (-155) Week 14: Vikings vs. Falcons

Vikings vs. Falcons Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Aaron Jones’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Najee Harris, Steelers (-155) Week 14: Steelers vs. Browns

Steelers vs. Browns Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Najee Harris’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-150) Week 14: Lions vs. Packers

Lions vs. Packers Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5 Rushing TDs: 10

10 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Jahmyr Gibbs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Josh Jacobs, Packers (-145) Week 14: Packers vs. Lions

Packers vs. Lions Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5 Rushing TDs: 8

8 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Josh Jacobs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM David Montgomery, Lions (-145) Week 14: Lions vs. Packers

Lions vs. Packers Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5 Rushing TDs: 11

11 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on David Montgomery’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-110) Week 14: Falcons vs. Vikings

Falcons vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 7

7 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Bijan Robinson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Justin Jefferson, Vikings (-105) Week 14: Vikings vs. Falcons

Vikings vs. Falcons Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 5

5 Bet on Justin Jefferson's anytime TD prop at BetMGM Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (+105) Week 14: Lions vs. Packers

Lions vs. Packers Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 9

9 Bet on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM George Pickens, Steelers (+115) Week 14: Steelers vs. Browns

Steelers vs. Browns Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on George Pickens’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (+120) Week 14: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Chiefs vs. Chargers Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Isiah Pacheco’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Travis Kelce, Chiefs (+140) Week 14: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Chiefs vs. Chargers Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Travis Kelce’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jayden Reed, Packers (+155) Week 14: Packers vs. Lions

Packers vs. Lions Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 6

6 Bet on Jayden Reed’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Drake London, Falcons (+160) Week 14: Falcons vs. Vikings

Falcons vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 6

6 Bet on Drake London’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Gus Edwards, Chargers (+170) Week 14: Chargers vs. Chiefs

Chargers vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Gus Edwards’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jaylen Warren, Steelers (+175) Week 14: Steelers vs. Browns

Steelers vs. Browns Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jaylen Warren’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

