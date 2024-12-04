Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, December 5 Published 8:28 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Only one top-25 game is on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That contest is the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Looking for ATS picks? You’ve come to the right place.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Penn State 79, Purdue 74

Penn State 79, Purdue 74 Projected Favorite: Penn State by 5.1 points

Penn State by 5.1 points Pick ATS: Penn State (-1.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Penn State-Purdue spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.