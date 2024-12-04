Tennessee’s Odds to Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Published 7:40 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

What are Tennessee’s chances of making the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team’s full tournament resume.

Believe your team will make March Madness this season? Bet on Tennessee’s odds to make the NCAA tournament now with BetMGM.

Tennessee’s March Madness Odds

In terms of their odds to win the national championship (+2500), the Volunteers are 10th-best in the country. They are far higher than that, second-best, according to computer rankings.

The Volunteers have a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on their moneyline odds.

Tennessee Ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-0 0-0 3 3 7

Tennessee Quadrant Records

Quadrant 1: 2-0

2-0 Quadrant 2: 3-0

3-0 Quadrant 3: 1-0

1-0 Quadrant 4: 2-0

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Tennessee’s odds to make the NCAA tournament now with BetMGM.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament History (Since 2019)

Appearances: 7

7 Most Recent Appearance: 2024

2024 Games Played: 19 (12-7)

19 (12-7) Highest Seed: 2

2 Lowest Seed: 11

Tennessee’s Signature Wins

Against the No. 15 Baylor Bears on November 22, the Volunteers notched their best win of the season, a 77-62 victory.

Against Baylor, Chaz Lanier led the team by recording 25 points to go along with four rebounds and one assist.

Against teams ranked in the Top 25, the Volunteers are 1-0, winning the only game they’ve played versus a Top 25 opponent.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Chaz Lanier 8 18.8 2.6 1.4 1.0 0.0 47.3% (53-112) 47.7% (31-65) Igor Milicic Jr. 8 12.5 7.1 2.4 0.6 0.6 57.8% (37-64) 31.8% (7-22) Zakai Zeigler 8 12.0 3.0 7.9 2.3 0.5 42.7% (32-75) 34.0% (17-50) Jordan Gainey 8 10.6 3.1 2.0 1.3 0.4 50.0% (27-54) 37.0% (10-27) Felix Okpara 8 7.8 6.6 0.1 0.3 1.9 64.3% (27-42) –

Don’t wait – place your bet on Tennessee to reach the NCAA tournament now with BetMGM.