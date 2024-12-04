Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 17

Published 5:03 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Basketball Tickets - Tuesday, December 17

The Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Western Carolina
83.4 Points For 73.5
56.6 Points Against 76.5
52.5% Field Goal % 42.7%
35.4% Opponent Field Goal % 41.3%
37.4% Three Point % 30.8%
26.9% Opponent Three Point % 32.5%

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 18.8 points per game.
  • Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 7.1 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler leads the team with 7.9 assists per matchup.
  • The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He makes 3.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Tennessee’s steals leader is Zeigler, who collects 2.3 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.9 blocks a contest.

Western Carolina’s Top Players

  • Chevalier Emery’s strong showing this season give him the top spot on the Catamounts scoring and assists leaderboards with 13.3 points per game and 2.2 assists per game.
  • Bernard Pelote collects all of the boards and is the Western Carolina leader in rebounds, getting 8.0 per game.
  • Emery is tops from three-point range for the Catamounts, hitting 2.3 treys per game.
  • Emery tops Western Carolina in steals with 1.3 per game, and Vernon Collins leads the squad in blocks with 1.3 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State Thompson-Boling Arena

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2024 Bellarmine Ramsey Regional Activity Center
12/7/2024 South Carolina Upstate Ramsey Regional Activity Center
12/14/2024 @ UNC Asheville Kimmel Arena
12/17/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
12/19/2024 Milligan Ramsey Regional Activity Center
1/1/2025 Furman Ramsey Regional Activity Center

