Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 17 Published 5:03 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Western Carolina 83.4 Points For 73.5 56.6 Points Against 76.5 52.5% Field Goal % 42.7% 35.4% Opponent Field Goal % 41.3% 37.4% Three Point % 30.8% 26.9% Opponent Three Point % 32.5%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 18.8 points per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 7.1 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler leads the team with 7.9 assists per matchup.

The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He makes 3.9 shots from deep per game.

Tennessee’s steals leader is Zeigler, who collects 2.3 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.9 blocks a contest.

Western Carolina’s Top Players

Chevalier Emery’s strong showing this season give him the top spot on the Catamounts scoring and assists leaderboards with 13.3 points per game and 2.2 assists per game.

Bernard Pelote collects all of the boards and is the Western Carolina leader in rebounds, getting 8.0 per game.

Emery is tops from three-point range for the Catamounts, hitting 2.3 treys per game.

Emery tops Western Carolina in steals with 1.3 per game, and Vernon Collins leads the squad in blocks with 1.3 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Tennessee Schedule

Western Carolina Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.