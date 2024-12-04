Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 17
Published 5:03 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. This clash is available on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Western Carolina 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Western Carolina
|83.4
|Points For
|73.5
|56.6
|Points Against
|76.5
|52.5%
|Field Goal %
|42.7%
|35.4%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.3%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|30.8%
|26.9%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.5%
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 18.8 points per game.
- Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 7.1 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler leads the team with 7.9 assists per matchup.
- The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He makes 3.9 shots from deep per game.
- Tennessee’s steals leader is Zeigler, who collects 2.3 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.9 blocks a contest.
Western Carolina’s Top Players
- Chevalier Emery’s strong showing this season give him the top spot on the Catamounts scoring and assists leaderboards with 13.3 points per game and 2.2 assists per game.
- Bernard Pelote collects all of the boards and is the Western Carolina leader in rebounds, getting 8.0 per game.
- Emery is tops from three-point range for the Catamounts, hitting 2.3 treys per game.
- Emery tops Western Carolina in steals with 1.3 per game, and Vernon Collins leads the squad in blocks with 1.3 per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|W 96-70
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|–
Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|–
State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2024
|Bellarmine
|–
Ramsey Regional Activity Center
|12/7/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|–
Ramsey Regional Activity Center
|12/14/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|–
Kimmel Arena
|12/17/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/19/2024
|Milligan
|–
Ramsey Regional Activity Center
|1/1/2025
|Furman
|–
Ramsey Regional Activity Center
