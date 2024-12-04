Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Fancy a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:10 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has 13 points overall, getting at least one point in 10 different games.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (25 opportunities).

Through 25 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.