Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Fancy a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information to help you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:10 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has 13 points overall, getting at least one point in 10 different games.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (25 opportunities).
- Through 25 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Maple Leafs Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
- The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Maple Leafs
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.