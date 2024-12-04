Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -11, in 19:36 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 13 games, with 14 points in total.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 13 games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

The Maple Leafs have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +13, the team is eighth-best in the league in that category.

The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

