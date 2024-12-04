Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -11, in 19:36 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 13 games, with 14 points in total.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 13 games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Maple Leafs Defensive Insights
- The Maple Leafs have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +13, the team is eighth-best in the league in that category.
- The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Maple Leafs
