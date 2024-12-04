Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

December 4, 2024

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game - December 4

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -11, in 19:36 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 13 games, with 14 points in total.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 13 games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

  • The Maple Leafs have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +13, the team is eighth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto
25 Games 0
14 Points 0
5 Goals 0
9 Assists 0

