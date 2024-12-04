Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 25 games, Josi has averaged 25:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
- Josi has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 22 points in total.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
- Josi averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.4%.
- In 14 of the 25 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 25 games played this season, he has put up 22 points, with eight multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Maple Leafs Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
- The Maple Leafs are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Maple Leafs
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|0
|22
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.