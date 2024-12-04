Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

In 25 games, Josi has averaged 25:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -14.

Josi has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 22 points in total.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

Josi averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.4%.

In 14 of the 25 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 25 games played this season, he has put up 22 points, with eight multi-point games.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

The Maple Leafs are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 22 Points 0 7 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

