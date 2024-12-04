Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 25 games, Josi has averaged 25:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
  • Josi has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 22 points in total.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
  • Josi averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.4%.
  • In 14 of the 25 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 25 games played this season, he has put up 22 points, with eight multi-point games.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto
25 Games 0
22 Points 0
7 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

