Predators vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today – December 5 Published 10:41 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Currently, the Nashville Predators (7-12-6) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (9-13-3) at Bell Centre on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury David Reinbacher D Out Knee

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 58 goals scored (2.3 per game).

Defensively, Nashville has conceded 79 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

Their -21 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

With 70 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league’s 23rd-ranked offense.

Montreal’s total of 93 goals allowed (3.7 per game) ranks 29th in the NHL.

They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

Predators vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-151) Canadiens (+126) 6

