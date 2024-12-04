Predators vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today – December 5

Published 10:41 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Nashville Predators (7-12-6) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (9-13-3) at Bell Centre on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
David Reinbacher D Out Knee

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Venue: Bell Centre

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 58 goals scored (2.3 per game).
  • Defensively, Nashville has conceded 79 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
  • Their -21 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

  • With 70 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league’s 23rd-ranked offense.
  • Montreal’s total of 93 goals allowed (3.7 per game) ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

Predators vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-151) Canadiens (+126) 6

