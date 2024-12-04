NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
What’s the best ATS bet to make, looking at each of the 13 matchups on the NFL’s Week 14 slate? Our favorite selection against the spread is Cardinals -2.5, but we have plenty more suggestions for you, which could lead to parlay opportunities, below.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 14
Jump to Matchup:
SEA-ARI | GB-DET | JAX-TEN | CHI-SF | LAC-KC | BUF-LAR | NO-NYG | ATL-MIN | CIN-DAL | NYJ-MIA | CLE-PIT | LV-TB | CAR-PHI
Pick: Cardinals -2.5 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 6.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -2.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Packers
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 5
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Jaguars +3.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Titans by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Titans -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bears +4 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -4
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -4 vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -4
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -4.5 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 9.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -4.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Giants +5 vs. Saints
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 2.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Saints -5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -5.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 14.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -5.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cowboys +5.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 0.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -5.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Jets +6.5 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -6.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers -6.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 17.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -6.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers -6.5 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 19.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -6.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -12.5 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 27.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -12.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
