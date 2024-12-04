NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 1:27 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

What’s the best ATS bet to make, looking at each of the 13 matchups on the NFL’s Week 14 slate? Our favorite selection against the spread is Cardinals -2.5, but we have plenty more suggestions for you, which could lead to parlay opportunities, below.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 14

Pick: Cardinals -2.5 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 6.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 6.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -2.5

Cardinals -2.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Packers

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 5

Dec. 5 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video

Pick: Jaguars +3.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Projected Winner & Margin: Titans by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Titans by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Bears +4 vs. 49ers

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -4

49ers -4 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Chiefs -4 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -4

Chiefs -4 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Bills -4.5 vs. Rams

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 9.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 9.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -4.5

Bills -4.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Giants +5 vs. Saints

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 2.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 2.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Saints -5

Saints -5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Vikings -5.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 14.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 14.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -5.5

Vikings -5.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Cowboys +5.5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 0.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bengals by 0.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -5.5

Bengals -5.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 9

Dec. 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Jets +6.5 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Dolphins by 5.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -6.5

Dolphins -6.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Steelers -6.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 17.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 17.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Steelers -6.5

Steelers -6.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Buccaneers -6.5 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 19.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 19.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers -6.5

Buccaneers -6.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Eagles -12.5 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 27.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 27.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -12.5

Eagles -12.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

