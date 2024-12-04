NFL Week 14 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Published 1:20 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

NFL Week 14 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Looking at the Week 14 NFL schedule, we have the Eagles (-12.5) as the best bet on the board. Scroll down for more suggestions on point spreads and over/unders, including parlay possibilities.

Best Week 14 Spread Bets

SEA-ARI | GB-DET | JAX-TEN | CHI-SF | LAC-KC

Pick: Cardinals -2.5 vs. Seahawks

  • Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 6.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Cardinals -2.5
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Packers

  • Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Lions -3.5
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 5
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Jaguars +3.5 vs. Titans

  • Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Titans by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Titans -3.5
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bears +4 vs. 49ers

  • Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: 49ers -4
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -4 vs. Chargers

  • Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chiefs -4
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 8
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 14 Total Bets

Under 51.5 – Packers vs. Lions

Under 49 – Bills vs. Rams

Under 43 – Chargers vs. Chiefs

Under 44.5 – Seahawks vs. Cardinals

  • Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
  • Projected Total: 44.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 45.5 – Falcons vs. Vikings

