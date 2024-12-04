NFL Week 14 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 1:20 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Looking at the Week 14 NFL schedule, we have the Eagles (-12.5) as the best bet on the board. Scroll down for more suggestions on point spreads and over/unders, including parlay possibilities.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Week 14 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

SEA-ARI | GB-DET | JAX-TEN | CHI-SF | LAC-KC

Pick: Cardinals -2.5 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 6.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 6.2 points Spread: Cardinals -2.5

Cardinals -2.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Packers

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 9.1 points Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 5

Dec. 5 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Jaguars +3.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Projected Winner & Margin: Titans by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Titans by 3.1 points Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bears +4 vs. 49ers

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 3.9 points Spread: 49ers -4

49ers -4 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -4 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 4.5 points Spread: Chiefs -4

Chiefs -4 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Week 14 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 51.5 – Packers vs. Lions

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Projected Total: 47.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

47.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 5

Dec. 5 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 49 – Bills vs. Rams

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Projected Total: 46.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

46.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 43 – Chargers vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 40.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

40.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 44.5 – Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Projected Total: 44.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

44.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 45.5 – Falcons vs. Vikings

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Projected Total: 44.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

44.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.