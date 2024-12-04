NFL Week 14 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 1:20 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Looking at the Week 14 NFL schedule, we have the Eagles (-12.5) as the best bet on the board. Scroll down for more suggestions on point spreads and over/unders, including parlay possibilities.
Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.
Best Week 14 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Email newsletter signup
SEA-ARI | GB-DET | JAX-TEN | CHI-SF | LAC-KC
Pick: Cardinals -2.5 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 6.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -2.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Packers
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 5
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Jaguars +3.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Titans by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Titans -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bears +4 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -4
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -4 vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -4
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Best Week 14 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 51.5 – Packers vs. Lions
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
- Projected Total: 47.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 5
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 49 – Bills vs. Rams
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 46.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 43 – Chargers vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 40.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 44.5 – Seahawks vs. Cardinals
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Total: 44.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 45.5 – Falcons vs. Vikings
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 44.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.