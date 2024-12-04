NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 5
Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup has a lot in store. Among the contests is the Phoenix Suns playing the New Orleans Pelicans.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 5
Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Mavericks -12.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.5 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -9.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 10.9 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Knicks -14.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.6 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -1.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Spurs -2.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 5.5 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Grizzlies -4.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.1 points)
- Total: 242.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Warriors -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
