NBA Best Bets: Bucks vs. Hawks Picks for December 4 Published 6:39 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-9) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (11-11), who have won four straight. The Hawks are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET (on FDSWI and FDSSE) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Wednesday’s game.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FDSWI and FDSSE

Bucks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 4.5)

Against the spread, Milwaukee is 9-11-0 this season.

Atlanta is 9-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 5-5 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks are 4-4 as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (236.5)





The Bucks’ 20 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 236.5 points five times.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 12 of 22 games this season.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 227.1 in its outings this year, 9.4 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta has had an average of 233.5 points scored in its games so far this season, three points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 21st-ranked Bucks.

This outing features the league’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and seventh-ranked (Bucks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Bucks (-185)

This season, the Bucks have won 10 out of the 15 games, or 66.7%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when it’s favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Bucks have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

