Lady Dragons open season by coasting pass Lee in tournament Published 11:04 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Harlan took control early on the way to a season-opening 65-45 win Tuesday over Lee, Va., in the UVA-Wise Prep Classic.

Senior forward Kylie Noe was one of three Lady Dragons in double figures with 26 points. Peyshaunce Wynn and Aymanni Wynn added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lady Dragons, who enter the season ranked among the 13th Region’s top five teams for the first time since winning the 13th Region title in 2017.

Kinley Huff scored 20 points to lead Lee.

The Lady Dragons return to tournament action Friday in the semifinals, taking on the winner of the Pike Central-Eastside, Va., game.

———

Harlan rolled to a 33-13 win in junior varsity action, led by 13 points from Reagan Goodman and 11 from Addison Campbell. Addy Patton and Tale Taylor scored four each. Gracie Hensley, JaLynn Pennington and Clarissa Yost scored two each.

———

Harlan (65) — Peyshaunce Wynn 12, Cheyenne Rhymer 8, Aymanni Wynn 11, Kylie Noe 26, Leah Davis 0, Abbie Fields 4, Raegan Goodman 4.

Lee, Va. (45) — Savanna Parsons 10, Kinley Huff 20, Taylor Bishop 5, Gracie Garett 3, Zoey Powers 2, Phalicity Pennington 5.

Harlan 19 8 17 21 — 65

Lee, Va. 10 12 12 11 — 45